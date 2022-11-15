ECC clears PM Shehbaz’s enhanced Rs1.8t Kissan package

A key body of the federal cabinet which approves mega economic projects on Monday approved the Rs1.8 trillion Kissan package announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last month as it also decided in principle to set up large solar plants to replace thermal power plants in the country.

The government, however, deferred a grant for the conduct of general elections.

This was decided during a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the government on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar. Others who attended the meeting included Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Coordinator to PM on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, federal secretaries, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Diesel premiums

During the meeting Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division submitted a summary on High Speed Diesel (HSD) / Gas Oil premiums.

The ministry shared that the demand for HSD has increased substantially in recent weeks due to ongoing sowing season and as rehabilitation efforts pickup after the floods receded in the country.

With regards to premium reimbursement to importers for the smooth and sustainable supply of HSD in the country, the ECC allowed premium on HSD subject to maximum capping at US$ 16.75/BBL for importing OMCs other than PSO for November, 2022.

Standardized solar projects

The ECC also considered a summary of the Power Division at the Ministry of Energy.

The summary called for creating standardized security package agreements for large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) projects which will be set up to replace expensive imported fossil fuel based power generation under the framework.

The summary was approved except for a part on special payment mechanism and quarterly indexation as proposed in the summary.

Further the ECC authorized the boards of Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) and Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) to approve any amendments in the Implementation Agreement and Energy Purchase Agreement (EPA), as the case may be, that are project specific and may be required to comply with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) tariff approval and/or Generation License for specific projects, subject to the condition that such amendments will not increase obligations of the federal government as contemplated and stipulated in the standard security package documents.

It was shared that the government plans to develop large scale solar PV projects for substitution of existing imported fossil fuel based thermal power plants within their technical and contractual limits through private sector on Built Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.

Kissan package 2022

The ECC discussed summary submitted by Ministry of National Food Security and Research on Kissan Package-2022.

The package was approved as proposed in the summary including enhancement of agriculture loan disbursement from Rs1.419 trillion to Rs1.802 trillion, reduction in DAP price to Rs11,250 per bag from Rs13,750 (subsidy of Rs2,500) and interest-free loans to convert 300,000 tube wells to operate on solar.

Renaming PMKJ

After a detailed discussion, the ECC approved a proposal of the Finance Division to rename Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan- Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (PMKJ-YES) as Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme (PMYB & ALS) with a view to make it more purposeful and beneficial for small businesses and agriculture.

Moreover, new components of interest-free microloans and agriculture loans have been added in the new scheme.

HMC land

The Strategic Plans Division tabled a summary regarding transfer of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) and State Engineering Corporation (SEC) land to Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC) and HMC-3.

Officials explained that the decision was needed to settle a land issue of HEC prior to its privatization.

After deliberation, the ECC approved that lands under consideration may be transferred from State Engineering Corporation and HEC to HMC and HMC-3 respectively along-with liabilities and subject to payment of requisites dues.

Covid-19 vaccination

The ECC approved the summary of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations for Technical Supplementary Grant as rupee cover for the remaining amount of ADB Financing Agreement of $12.20 million equivalent to Rs2,928 million (out of $500 million committed by ADB), for the procurement of Covid-19 vaccine and discharging liability of Covid-19 campaign during current financial year 2022-23.

Elections

A summary for releasing a grant for the conduct of general elections was deferred.