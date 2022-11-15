After exiting FATF, UK removes Pakistan from the UK’s high risk countries’ list

Having exited the global anti-terror sanctions list earlier this year, the United Kingdom (UK) on Monday removed Pakistan from its list of high risk countries.

In a statement issued by the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) the British government amended its list of ‘High Risk Third Countries’ on Monday through a statutory instrument.

“The amendment removes Pakistan from the list in accordance with the decision taken by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on October 21.”

The FCDO appreciated the efforts and progress made by Islamabad in implementing money laundering and terrorist financing controls.

Bilawal welcomes move

In a message posted on social media site Twitter, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated the nation on Pakistan’s exit from the UK’s high risk countries list.

Unwelcome company

The UK government had added Pakistan to its list of 21 high-risk countries in April 2021, given its unsatisfactory money laundering and terrorist financing controls.

Pakistan had been placed at 15 on the list with countries as it shared the ignominy with countries such as Zimbabwe, Yemen, Syria, and Uganda.