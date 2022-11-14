KP moves to amend law which makes wanton usage of official helicopter legal

With former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan using helicopters of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments like his personal vehicle of choice, government in the latter province has moved to restrict who can be told about the usage of the official aircraft and costs incurred.

The KP government, which is alinged to the PTI, has decided to move a bill in the provincial assembly to amend the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ministers (Salaries. Allowances and Privileges) Act, 1975 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act No. IV of 1975).

Section 7 pertains to transportaion allowance. It states:

A Minister shall be entitled to the use of an official car maintained at government expense.

A subsection of the law pertains to payment of electricty and gas charges.

However, the amendment being introduced in the KP assembly to add Section 7B.

The amendment reads:

Section 7B: Usage of aircraft or helicopter etc.

(1) The chief minister may use an aircraft or helicopter of government, at government’s expenses for his official use or for any journey relating to his duties as such.

(2) The chief minister may hire an aircraft or helicopter from open market or requisition it from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force or Federal Government for official use, at the cost of government in accordance with the rules or regulations made in this behalf by the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force or federal government, as the case may be.

(3) The chief minister may allow a minister, advisor or special assistant to Chief Minister, public servant or government servant to use an aircraft or helicopter of government, at government’s expenses, for official use or for any journey relating to his duties as such.

(4) Any aircraft or helicopter of government, subject to availability and with the prior approval of the chief minister, be used for private purposes on payment of charges, at the rate determined by government from time to time.

(5) While using any aircraft or helicopter, the chief minister, a minister, advisor or special assistant to chief minister, a public servant or government servant, so authorized under sub-section (3), may be accompanied by and fly together with his support staff, aides and all other individuals that he deems necessary for such air journey or excursion.

(6) The administration department of government, with the approval of government, may issue necessary standing operating procedures, for carrying out the purposes of this section.

(7) All official journeys and excursions, carried out us undertaken on any aircraft or helicopter of government, by the chief minister, any minister, advisor or special assistant to chief minister, public servant or government servant, or any of his support staff, aides, or any other individual, on and from November 1, 2008 till the commencement of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ministers (Salaries. Allowances and Privileges) (Second Amendment) Act, 2022, shall deem to be validly carried out and undertaken under this Act and shall not be called in question for want of any deficiency of procedure or approval, as the case may be.

The amendment would mean that all usage of any aircraft by any provincial government functionary or other individual have been deemed legal irrespective of any irregularities in procedures nor shall it be subject to public information.

Moreover, it suggests that costs for the private use of official aircraft will be determined by the government.