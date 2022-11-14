Muddasir Naru case: Everyone knows whereabouts of missing persons, but no one tells us, says IHC

The Islamabad High Court on Monday expressed its displeasure over the authorities dragging their feet on providing information about missing persons, hiding behind technicalities while it also raised questions about the workings of a commission on missing persons.

The court subsequently directed to compile all petitions regarding missing persons and to send it to a division bench of the court.

This was directed on Monday as a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) led by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and including Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan as it heard the case of the missing journalist Mudassar Naaru.

During Monday’s hearing, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq sought a report from Additional Attorney General (AAG) on missing persons.

The AAG, however, requested the court to grant him additional time for submitting the report. He pointed to how the Cabinet Committee on Missing Persons was currently non-functional after the previous law minister resigned.

At this, CJ Farooq chided the AAG, noting that “the new Minister for Law and Justice has been appointed. How come the committee on the missing persons inactive?”

Justice Farooq continued, “Will the committee be dissolved [again] if the government changes tomorrow?”

CJ Farooq subsequently ordered to release a citizen named Hamid within two days.

He further remarked that everyone knows about the whereabouts of the missing persons, yet no one had informed the court.

He went on to say that police should be investigated on the matter of missing persons.

“Before being an inspector general of police or a judge, we are humans,” he observed, adding, “How would you feel if your loved ones go missing?”

Journalist and blogger Mudassar Naaru had been reported as missing from Lahore in August 2018. There has been little information about his whereabouts since.