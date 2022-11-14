Dassu attack verdict demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to counterterror efforts: FO

Following the verdict from a local court to sentence two men in the Dassu suicide attack, the foreign office on Monday welcomed it, terming it as a demonstration of Pakistan’s abiding commitment to counterterrorism.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Monday said that the proactive investigation, prosecution and judgment in this case showed Pakistan’s seriousness and commitment to the cause.

“We again extend our deepest condolences to the victims’ families and remain committed to the safety and security of Chinese workers, projects and institutions in Pakistan,” Balochi said, adding that the ironclad Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership will never be undermined by hostile forces.

As many as nine Chinese workers and three Pakistanis working on the hydropower project were killed in a suicide attack on a bus carrying Chinese workers in July 2021. Pakistan had accused India of having involvement in the attack.