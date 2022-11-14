Watch Live
Arshad Sharif case: Two-member investigation team reaches Dubai

Team to meet those in touch with slain journalist before his departure to Kenya
Zahid Gishkori Nov 14, 2022
The two-member investigation team probing into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya has reached Dubai.

On November 9, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general (DG) told an international news agency that the scope of the probe into Arshad’s killing had been expanded and the team would travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the slain journalist last stayed before flying to Kenya.

Sources said that the two-member team has reached Dubai, UAE.

For gathering facts, it is slated to meet victim’s host in Dubai and management of the private hotel.

The team will also meet with Pakistan’s mission in Dubai and expats.

Arshad Sharif

investigation team

