Actress Sana takes lid off her battle with neurological disorder

Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh has shared with her fans how she fought epilepsy.

With November being Epilepsy Awareness Month, the actress opted for “Ask Me Anything” session on her Instagram story for her fans.

For the unversed, epilepsy is a central nervous system (neurological) disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal, causing seizures or periods of unusual behavior, sensations, and sometimes loss of awareness.

She answered queries of her fans on how she discovered and cope with epilepsy.

To a question, Fatima said, “Was diagnosed when I was training for Dangal. I got an episode and woke up straight at the hospital… Then I learned about a disease called epilepsy. Was in denial first (for five years). And now, I have learnt to embrace it, and work and live around it.”

She also crushed myths that epileptic patients need to smell a stinking show to return to their senses.

Fatima Sana replied to a fan’s query, “This is a myth. Please aisa mat karna (please don’t do this). Already it’s traumatic to come out of a seizure. Last thing you want is to wake up to a stinking shoe! Hahaha! People have done this to me! (vomit emojis) Horrible!”

One of the followers also asked about the medications she used for her disease.

“I don’t want to share what medication I am on. Because I don’t want anyone to follow my prescription, it’s not safe. You should do what your doctor prescribes you,” said the 30-year-old.

Ludo star told her fans that she informs the directors about her condition and they all have been very supportive in this regard.

“They know of the challenges they might face on the days I get an episode,” she commented.

Fatima mentioned there are some rainy days but those don’t stop her from her passion.

“In fact, it pushes and drives me to work harder,” she expressed.