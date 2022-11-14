Autopsy team cameraman says no idea how pictures of Arshad Sharif’s body were leaked

The cameraman of medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) which performed autopsy of the slain journalist on Monday said that he had no idea who and how leaked pictures of Arshad Sharif’s body.

The meeting of the medical committee, constituted by PIMS, to probe into who leaked Arshad Sharif’s body pictures was held in Islamabad in which senior medical and nonmedical officials of the institution had been summoned.

During the meeting, the cameraman stated that mobiles were not generally allowed during the autopsy, however, the case was high-profile, so he used a professional camera.

He said after capturing pictures, he handed over his camera to the head of the medical board, but he has no idea of how the pictures were leaked on social media.

When the slain journalist’s body reached PIMS from Kenya, the government constituted a high-level medical board to conduct his post-mortem.

The board was reconstituted on the request of the journalist’s family to add two more names.

A few days later, the gruesome pictures of the slain journalist’s body with marks circulated on social media.

Journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya last month.

The 49-year-old journalist fled the country in August to avoid arrest after he was slapped with multiple cases, including sedition charges, over an interview with PTI leader Shahbaz Gill during which the latter had made controversial comments.