No gas to industries for generating power through captive plants: SSGC

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) on Monday clarified that supply of gas is not being halted to industrial sectors during winter.

However, the utility will stop provision of gas for captive power plants set up by many export-oriented firms.

The company, which supplies gas to domestic, commercial, industrial and large scale power production consumers located in Sindh and Balochistan, said that a letter written to industrial sectors regarding gas supply in winters has been misinterpreted by industry and trade associations.

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) officials said that gas supply will be suspended for three months from November 15 to those industrial consumers, who have installed captive power plants to meet their power needs.

Similarly, gas supply will be halted for power plants of export industries.

As per SSGC officials, the non-provision of gas for captive power will help save almost 160 Million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of gas, which will then be diverted to domestic consumers in Balochistan.

They reminded that gas reserves in the country are depleting at a rate of 10% annually, hence it was important to carefully manage this supply.