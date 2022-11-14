‘I mean how pretty she is’: Hania Amir wins heart of an Indian celebrity

Famous Indian social media sensation Uorfi Javed seems to be moved by enchanting looks of Pakistani actor Haina Amir, and she did not stop herself from expressing it too.

Uorfi Javed is known for being candid apart from her dressing which many consider as ‘vulgar’.

She is quite often vocal on several issues as well besides defending her choice to wear.

This time, she has shown a big heart and didn’t hold her admiration for Pakistani actor Hania Amir.

She shared Hania’s image and praised her looks.

Posting the picture of the Mere Humsafar actor on her Instagram story, Uorfi wrote, “I mean how pretty she is.”

Hania Amir reshared Javed’s Instagram story on her account with a caption, “Thank you lovey.”

Recently, Hania Amir visited Gujranwala to have a meet and greet with her fans.

While leaving the venue, she was mobbed by a huge crowd.

Her fans were hooting and shoving each other as they were trying to capture photos with the actor.

Luckily, Hania Amir managed to flee in her car.