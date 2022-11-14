My heart yearns to return to Pakistan, consultation over date underway: Nawaz

The former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif said that he wants to return to Pakistan immediately, adding that the consultation over it was underway.

He was talking to SAMAA TV in London.

He said that the people in Pakistan were facing financial problems not political while reiterating that the general elections in the country will be held at the designated time.

PML-N supremo said that Imran Khan’s long march has failed and added that his rhetoric - which has sown the seeds of lies, hatred, and division - could not flourish.

Nawaz Sharif said that his party is against the politics of revenge and hatred while their prime objective was to make the country self-reliant.

He suggested that the coalition government should start programs like youth loans and provision of free electricity to people consuming less units.