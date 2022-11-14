Feeling the heat, Bykea also introduces ‘bargain’ feature

Bykea, the local ride-hailing tech startup, seems to have capitulated to the competition and has added a bidding feature in its app as it seeks to offer “competitive fares” to its customers.

The bidding functionality that allows customers to determine fare before commencing the ride, had been originally introduced in Pakistan by another ride-sharing application, inDrive, to espouse the spirit of bargaining.

Since its introduction in the Pakistani ride-hailing industry just a year ago, inDrive has capitalized on the services scale back of Uber and Careem and quickly capture a large segment of the market.

The new function was gradually rolled out over the past week through an app update dating back to November 3 on the Apple app store and the Google Playstore (version 1.0.135).

In the new update, Bykea stated, “We’re introducing our new ‘Bidding’ feature, which will now allow you to offer your own fare.”

An image from the Apple app store which lists the new update and bundled feature.

Unlike inDrive, Bykea customers can select from a rotating list of fares. inDrive allows customers to type in the exact fare they wish to pay for their particular ride.

A screenshot of the Bykea app with the ride payment selection option.

Previously, fares for Bykea was calculated based on at least three major factors: Base fare, travel distance and time consumed during the ride – the original formula as perfected by Uber.