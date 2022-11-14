Temperatures plummet as wintry showers, snow blanket northern parts of Pakistan

Residents of several areas across northern parts of the country experienced wintry showers and snow fall on Monday, causing temperatures to plummet.

Snowfall was reported from the hilly and mountainous areas, including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Skardu, and the Galiyat region including Abbottabad and Nathia Gali.

Snowed in

Skardu received its first snowfall of the year as the mercury dipped below the freezing point.

As a result of the snowfall, land routes leading to many areas of Skardu have become impassable.

The inclement weather has also disrupted flight schedules to the elevated city with most flights suspended.

A flight from Islamabad to Skardu for Monday morning was also cancelled.

In Skardu and Astore, the temperature was recorded as minus (-) three.

The region also received trace snowfall.

AJK blanketed by snow

Various valleys of Azad Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall overnight.

Neelam Valley was covered by two to five feet of snow.

Leepa Valley, Bagh, Haveli and Rawlakot also received snowfall causing several key connecting roads to close.

The snowfall disrupted supply of electricity in the area apart from bringing down phone lines.

KP receives heaviest snowfall

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw the heaviest of snowfall with hill stations Malam Jabba and Kalam receiving five and three inches of snow respectively.

Chitral and its surroundings areas, including Shandur, Baroghil and Kalash were also covered with snow.

Wet weather in Punjab

Further down south in northern Punjab, intermittent rainfall was witnessed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Lahore also saw light rain which intensified cold wave overnight.

The Met Office said the rain in twin cities and Lahore is likely to continue till late night.

It was expected that the temperature will further lower in the coming days across Pakistan, especially in the northern areas, it added.

In Karachi, on the other hand, dry weather with misty morning likely to prevail.

Rainfall

Noorpur Thal 19 millimeters (mm), Attock 18 mm, Bhakkar 16 mm, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin 14 mm, Gujrat 13 mm, Joharabad 12 mm, Jhelum and Mangla 11 mm, Murree eight mm, Sialkot eight mm, Islamabad seven mm, Faisalabad six mm, Jhang five mm, Rawalpindi four mm, Gujranwala three mm, Khanewal and Chakwal two mm, Multan two mm, Lahore two mm, Narowal and Layyah one mm.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pattan saw 19 mm of rain, Malam Jabba 18 mm, Upper Dir 16 mm, Lower Dir 15 mm, Balakot and Cherat 15 mm, Kakul 11 mm, Saidu Sharif 10 mm, Kalam, Parachinar and Mir Khani eight mm, Dera Ismail Khan City eight mm, Drosh, Peshawar and Mardan seven mm, Bannu four mm, Chitral three mm.

In Kashmir, Rawalakot saw 19 mm of rain, Muzaffarabad 17 mm of rain, Garhi Dupatta 10 mm, Kotli nine mm.

Similarly in Balochistan, Zhob received five mm of rain.

In Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar, Gilgit, Gupis and Bagrote received four mm of rain, Skardu two mm, Astore, Chilas and Bunji one mm of rain.