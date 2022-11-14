Earthquake jolts Faisalabad, Chiniot

A mild earthquake jolted Chiniot, Faisalabad and surrounding areas early on Monday morning causing panic amongst residents.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was measured to have a strength of 4.4 on the Richter scale. The earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometers at around 3am.

Its epicenter was around 10 kilometers south of Chiniot and daround 30 kilometers north of Faisalabad.

It was felt as far as Lahore and Sargodha.

However, there were no immediate reports of any damage or loss of lives.