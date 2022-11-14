Imran will have to answer for his lies: Federal ministers lash out at US conspiracy U-turn

After former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PT) chief Imran Khan expressed his desire for normal ties ties with America, letting bygones be bygones over what he had for months claimed was a foreign conspiracy to oust him from power, several federal ministers have lashed out at his sudden change of heart.

Imran had for months accused America of fomenting a conspiracy to oust him from power but a day ago he said that he no longer blames the US for it and wants a “dignified” relationship with Washington if re-elected in an interview to the Financial Times .

Following his statement, the federal ministers took a swibe at Imran, terming him the “mother of all U-turns.”

Imran endangered Pakistan’s ties in lust for power

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said PTI Chief Imran Khan cannot hope the matter will not end after giving up on the conspiracy.

Imran will have to answer for his lies and false narrative and the abandonment of the US conspiracy narrative also raise questions for his followers. He thinks his followers are fool, she added.

Aurangzeb said the true face of the so-called “Haqeeqi Azadi” has been completely exposed.

Imran Khan put Pakistan’s foreign relations in grave danger for the sake of his own lust for power, she lamented.

Imran must account for creating national security issue

In a series of tweets, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman also criticized Imran Khan. She declared him as the mother of all U-turns.

“Imran has taken the biggest U-turn in his dual political history. By creating a drama of foreign conspiracy and causing diplomatic damage to Pakistan, he now says the case of the cypher has been left behind and he no longer blames [US].”

She lamented who, then was responsible for the diplomatic damage caused to the country by their false narrative.

He would have left national interest behind the narrative race. He should not try to withdraw from the issue of cipher. It was a matter of national security that Imran Khan will have to account for, she said.

The minister added no U-turn is now acceptable on this matter.

What did Imran Khan say in his recent interview?

In an interview with the Financial Times following an assassination attempt last month, Imran said he will no longer “blame” the US and wants a “dignified” relationship if re-elected.

“As far as I’m concerned it’s over, it’s behind me,” he said of the alleged conspiracy, which both Shehbaz and the US had denied.

“The Pakistan I want to lead must have good relationships with everyone, especially the United States.

“Our relationship with the US has been as of a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we’ve been used like a hired gun. But for that, I blame my own government more than the US.”