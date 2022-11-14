Rupee weakens against US dollar at beginning of business week

Delay in the tour of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and growing political uncertainty in the country saw the Pakistani rupee lose ground against the US dollar at the beginning of the business week, trading at a loss of five paisas at Rs221.69 in the interbank market.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee fell by 0.02%.

Monday saw the value of rupee losing another five paisas as a single US dollar was traded for Rs221.69 in the interbank market.

The rupee’s five-day appreciation streak came to an end on the last working day of last week after it lost 22 paisas to close at Rs221.64.

Last Thursday, the rupee had closed at Rs221.42 after gaining 23 paisas in the interbank market.

Will dollar climb down?

On Sunday the Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar blamed the former government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the appreciation in the value of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee.

He went on to claim that the country’s economy had sunk in the last four years after the PTI left a crushing debt of around Rs4 trillion.

Dar reassured that the value of rupee will appreciate to sub Rs200 for a US dollar levels on the back of investments from China, Saudi Arabia and other economic projects pledged to the country.

Open market

In the open market, however, the value of a single US dollar stay unchanged at Rs227.75 for the fourth consecutive day.