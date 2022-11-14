Wazirabad attack: PTI moves SC, its registries to file FIR against three people named by Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will today file petitions in registries of the Supreme Court (SC) across the country for the inclusion of names of three nominated suspects by party chairman Imran Khan for a gun attack on him in Wazirabad in the first information report (FIR).

The party is also seeking investigation into illegal objectionable video recording of PTI Senator Azam Swati with his wife and Arshad Sharif killing in Kenya.

Meanwhile, PTI Senators also filed a petition on the same matter in the SC, Islamabad.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi filed a petition in the SC’s Lahore registry on Monday morning.

PTI leaders led by Qasim Khan Suri filed petition in SC’s Quetta registry.

After the assassination attempt, PTI chairman had alleged that the conspiracy to kill him was hatched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a top military official.

However, the report registered by the police did not include these names and according to PTI leaders, the police officials cited ‘pressure’ behind their reluctance to do so.

The party lawmakers will file petitions in the respective SC registries, PTI senior leader and ex-information minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet on Sunday.

He noted that the attention of the top court would be drawn towards the plight that a FIR as per version of the former prime minister has not been registered after a week of attack on him.

Fawad said that a citizen died in the attack while 13 sustained injuries but the police were not registering the report of their choice due to ‘overt pressure’.