PSX loses over 242 points as investors fret political instability

The delayed tour of Pakistan by the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and the return of the opposition’s long march caused jitters in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday as the index fell by 242.12 points on the first working day of the week.

During early trading in the benchmark KSE-100 index, it fell from 0.52% from the previous close of 43,092.95 points to 42,939.08 points on Monday.

Since the morning bell rang, the benchmark KSE-100 index started shedding points and by the end of the day, the index fell down to the lowest at 42,850.83 points.

The volume leader became HASCOL, witnessing the highest change of 4.07% shares traded.

The top contributor making the index red includes the Oil and Gas Exploration Companies with a negative of 77.43 points.