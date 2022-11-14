NAB reference: Court exempts Ishaq Dar from in person appearance

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has been permanently exempted to appear in person before the court for the proceeding of the assets beyond means reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him under trial at Islamabad’s accountability court.

During the hearing on Friday, Dar appeared before the court.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the accountability court approved the plea of the finance minister and ordered him to appoint a representative to appear in the court on his behalf.

Dar had applied for a permanent exemption from appearing in person. He also filed an application against the confiscation of property and a request for acquittal.

Later, the court also sought a response from NAB on the de-attachment of assets and acquittal requests and adjourned the hearing till November 16.

In November 2017, Ishaq Dar was declared an absconder by an accountability court in a corruption reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).