Two Pakistani players make it to ‘T20 World Cup 2022 Team of the Tournament’

The men’s 2022 T20 World Cup is over after 45 matches that lasted over a month, and England has been titled winners.

The all-rounder Shadab Khan and the bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi are two Pakistani players who have made it to the T20 World Cup 2022 team.

Three players from the England side, who triumphed against Pakistan in the championship final on Sunday, are also on the roster.

At the T20 World Cup 2022, vice-captain Shadab Khan and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi were unquestionably two of the greatest performers, contributing to their team’s victories on several occasions.

The 24-year-old all-around spin bowler excelled in every aspect of the contest. He raised the bar for this squad in the field and quickly moved down the order to score 98 runs with a strike rate of 168.96 in the crucial match against South Africa.

But Shadab Khan really showed his talent with the ball. With an economy rate of 6.34 and 11 wickets taken at an average of 15, he made things difficult for opponents throughout the middle overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, on the other hand, eased into the competition after fitness worries. But still, unfortunate circumstances prevented him from bowling his final two overs of the competition leading to his side’s defeat in the final.

But as the competition approached its climax, strike bowler, 22, stood up when his side needed him.

His brilliant opening spell against New Zealand in the semifinal set the tone with the dismissal of Finn Allen, and in the opening over of the championship match, Alex Hales was baffled from a trademark swinger.

Apart from that, from team India, Virat Kholi, Surya Kumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh made it to the team.

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, South Africa’s Anrich Nortjeand New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips are also among the team of the tournament.

Despite being the player of the final, and an amazing performance throughout the tournament, Sam Curran didn’t make it to the list.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Team of the Tournament