Rupee will appreciate to a value below Rs200, claims Ishaq Dar

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday stated that the former government in its nearly four years in power, had done everything it could to ensure the national economy sinks with a crushing debt burden of over Rs4 trillion.

Speaking at a convention of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) event, the federal minister said the economy had been destroyed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who did not regulate the dollar.

He went on to say that instead of moving towards an economy such as Singapore, Pakistan was closer to becoming the next Sri Lanka.

However, he assured that since the change in government, it had been resolved to not only give relief to the public but to also save the country by controlling prices of petroleum and the value of the US dollar.

With Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif implementing economic reforms to get the economy back on its feet, the Pakistani rupee is set to appreciate to a level where its value is less than Rs200 for a US dollar.

In an effort to balance the economy, the government is taking active participation and is determined to improve the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.