PM Shehbaz returns to home after meeting Nawaz in UK

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday arrived at Islamabad airport from London after meeting with his brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The premier was in London on a private visit from Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reached Pakistan via a private airline flight from UK’s Heathrow Airport. He arrived at the airport amid special protocol.

He was due to return to Pakistan at the end of a two-day tour of Egypt, where he addressed the global climate summit, COP27.

Despite posting a message on the social media site Twitter, announcing the end of his Egypt tour, thanking his hosts for their hospitality and returning to Pakistan, Shehbaz suddenly decided on a different location.

Instead of returning to Pakistan, he headed towards London.

There he undertook at least four rounds of consultations with the party’s leadership, including deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.