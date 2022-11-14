This new feature of WhatsApp will solve all your problems

The Meta-owned platform has developed a feature that would let users link their WhatsApp account with a separate android device.

They are testing it by making it available to certain beta testers.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature is termed as companion mode, and it will allow users to link up to four devices at once which means one can link more than two mobile devices to his/her WhatsApp account.

According to the report, the chat history on the primary device will be synchronized across other linked devices once a WhatsApp account is linked to a new smartphone.

Additionally, end-to-end encryption will be used for both calls and personal messages while using WhatsApp on a connected smartphone.

Only beta users are able to get hands on this feature, but it is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks.