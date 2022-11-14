Pattoki assistant commissioner killed in road accident

At least two people were killed, including Pattoki Assistant Commissioner Qasim Mehboob, and four were critically injured in a road accident, SAMAA TV reported on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Qasim Mehboob was going in his double cabin vehicle when it met an accident near the Phool Nagar bypass. Subsequently, the assistant commissioner died.

One person was also killed in a road accident while four have left injured.

The bodies and injured people have shifted to a nearby hospital.

The funeral prayer will be offered in a government officer residence ground today.