One soldier dies, several injured in cross-border attack near Chaman

At least one FC soldier got martyred after the Afghan security forces on Saturday opened fire on the Pakistani security forces near Pak-Afghan Border in Chaman, Balochistan.

Deputy Commissioner Chaman Abdul Waheed Zehri said the Afghan forces opened fire in the afternoon, to which the Pakistani forces retaliated in a befitting manner.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

According to the reports, the injured soldiers are under treatment, while the funeral prayer of the martyred soldier has been offered in FC Headquarters Chaman District.

Chaman DC informed that the reason for the attack had not yet been ascertained.

Soon after the incident, the authorities declared an emergency in the Civil Hospital of Chaman and the medical staff was put on alert.

As a result of the attack, fear spread among the people crossing Baab-e-Dosti, and they started running haphazardly.

All activities were put to a halt, and the authorities from both sides closed the Pak-Afghan border.

According to the sources, some Afghan refugees wanted to enter Pakistan without documentation, and the Pakistani forces stopped them, which prompted Afghan forces to aggression.