Nothing to do with COAS appointment: Imran reiterates long march objective is only snap polls

Deposed premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) wants free and fair elections in the country as he rebuffed coalition government’s assertions that the objective of it was to influence appointment of the army chief.

He addressed the participants of the Haqeeqi Azadi March in Kharian, which is en route to final destination Islamabad.

Khan - who is still unfit after gun attack and engaging with his followers via video link since then - lashed out at the ruling coalition.

He said, “For 30 years, the country has been under the control of two families (PPP and PML-N) and if they had to do anything, they would have done it by now.”

He said he had been reinforcing for the last seven months that the two parties were driving the country towards the path of destruction.

PTI chairman continued his criticism saying it was because of both parties that his party inherited a ruined economy in 2018.

He asked, “How is it possible that those who ruined it can lead it towards betterment?”

Referring to the coalition government, he said that he has been mentioning for the last seven months that they were unable to control the situation.

He went on to say that when the country was on the path to recovery, they conspired and toppled the government.

Khan also responded to the criticism over the slow progress of his long march. He contended, “The march naturally had to be slow after the assassination attempt on me.”

The former premier also offered his condolences to the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and condemned the bomb blast in Istanbul at the beginning of his address.

Commenting on the results of the T20 World Cup final, the cricketer-turned-politician said, “Pakistan cricket team tried their best and put its efforts till last ball.”

“Our cricket team is one of the best teams across the world, and our fast-bowling attack is the best in the world,” Khan added.

He said, “Unfortunately, Shaheen Afridi got injured at a very crucial moment.” PTI chairman also conveyed his prayers for his quick recovery.

Khan also lauded Pakistan Captain Babar Azam, saying, “Babar Azam is a world-class batsman.”