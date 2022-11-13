Six coal miners kidnapped in Machh

Six coal mine workers were kidnapped on Sunday in Machh area of Quetta, Balochistan by armed men.

According to the local police, armed men belonging to the banned outfit kidnapped six coal miners.

As per the officials, a heavy contingent of police and FC reached the spot after the incident was reported.

A search operation was also launched to find the kidnapped coal miners.

Four of the abducted miners hail from Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the remaining two hail from Kila Abdullah and Machh.

After the incident, the contractors working in the area have stopped work and demanded the government to provide them security.