Politicians, sportsmen praise Pakistan effort despite T20 World Cup final loss

Pakistan’s bowlers kept English cricketers on edge with their brilliant bowling attack in the T20 World Cup final match against England.

Despite scoring 137 on a loss of eight wickets and handing out a low chase to England, the team’s bowling line-up performed at par with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Wasim.

Shaheen in his first over knocked over Alex Hales, Rauf took two massive wickets from England after dismissing their skipper Jos Buttler and Phil Salt.

After a couple of overs, Shadab took wicket of Harry Brook and sent him back to the pavilion, while Mohammad Wasim clinched Moeen Ali’s wicket.

Although Green Shirts are not bringing the T20 World Cup trophy home, the team is getting immense appreciation for their extraordinary performance in the tournament and for making it to the finals.

The bowling attack is receiving a massive credit and respect for giving tough time to the England batters.

Here are some the reactions that the team is already getting from netizens on Twitter including the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who deemed the bowler’s performance “great”.