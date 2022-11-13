Why internet is making fun of Humayun Saeed?

The much-awaited Humayun Saeed’s Netflix debut The Crown season five has been released now, and the actor has received mixed reviews from the Pakistani audience.

The ace Pakistani actor played Lady Diana’s love interest, Dr Hasnat Khan, and appeared in two episodes, No Woman’s land and Gunpowder.

Since the release of the show, the actor’s industry friends and social media users are praising him for his acting skills.

However, the London Nahi Jaunga actor came under the spotlight after episode 7 of the season was released in which he was spotted in an intimate kissing scene with Elizabeth Debicki – who played Lady Diana in the show.

Check out how the public reacted.

Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and private events that influenced her reign.

Alongside Saeed, the cast of the fifth season includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, replacing Olivia Colman while Jonathan Pryce plays her husband, Prince Philip.

Dominic West portrays Prince Charles (now King Charles III), Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana, Lesley Manville plays the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, and Jonny Lee Miller portrays Prime Minister John Major.