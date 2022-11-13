Fact finding committee to probe gender specific appointment scandal in Mardan

The health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a fact-finding committee to probe against gender-specific posts scandal in the DHO office, Mardan.

Rumors have been circulating for the past few days about the illegal recruitment on the seats which had been vacant for women employees.

Over this, a fact finding committee has constituted to probe into the matter of illegal appointment of Class IV and adjustment against gender-specific posts at DHO office Mardan.

The committee convener will be Saeed Ur Rehman, Management Cadre (BS-19) while Deputy Director FIU Shahab ud Din has been nominated as a member.

The committee will submit its report within three days.