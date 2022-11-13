Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Fact finding committee to probe gender specific appointment scandal in Mardan

Committee will submit report within three days
Web desk Nov 13, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a fact-finding committee to probe against gender-specific posts scandal in the DHO office, Mardan.

Rumors have been circulating for the past few days about the illegal recruitment on the seats which had been vacant for women employees.

Over this, a fact finding committee has constituted to probe into the matter of illegal appointment of Class IV and adjustment against gender-specific posts at DHO office Mardan.

The committee convener will be Saeed Ur Rehman, Management Cadre (BS-19) while Deputy Director FIU Shahab ud Din has been nominated as a member.

The committee will submit its report within three days.

khyber pakhtunkhwa

mardan

gender specific posts scandal

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div