The Mirza Malik Show: Shoaib, Sania together, but for how long?

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza will soon be seen sharing screen in The Mirza Malik Show, after their divorce rumors surfaced.

The official Instagram handle of Pakistani streaming platform UrduFlix shared the first poster of the upcoming show on Saturday.

The release date for the show has not been announced yet, but the post read that it will soon air on the OTT platform.

Whereas many people are delighted to see the couple together, many others are criticizing them and saying that the divorce rumors were just a ‘publicity stunt’.

People are saying that the couple’s separation rumors were a trick to gain attention to increase viewership and fan following so that their show can bring money to them.

A few days ago, rumors were making rounds on social media that a close friend of the couple confirmed that they have officially divorced and only paperwork formalities are left.

On Friday, Malik spoke to SAMAA TV regarding the rumors and advised his fans to ‘ignore them’.

