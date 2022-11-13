Play your best game: PM Shehbaz, Imran wish Pakistan for ICCT20 World Cup final

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and ex-prime minister Imran Khan extended their best wishes for team Pakistan ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup final.

Finally, the wait is over as Pakistan and England are all set to square off at the historic Melbourne Cricket Stadium (MCG) in the ICC T20 World Cup today (Sunday).

Ahead of the big game, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted, “Team Pakistan, you have beaten all odds to reach the World Cup Final.”

He said Pakistan have the passion, motivation and determination to win. “Believe in yourself and play your best game.”

“The entire nation stands behind you. Good luck,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI chief and ex-prime minister Imran Khan gave the same message that he had given his team in the 1992 World Cup final.

“First: enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final and don’t get overawed by it. Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks and can cash in on mistakes by opponents,” he wrote in a tweet.

“That means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success.”