Dow conducts MDCAT tests today

Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi on Sunday conducted the Medical and Dental College Aptitude Test (MDCAT) for the Session 2022-23, in which 44 thousand students are participating across the province of Sindh.

MDCAT was conducted simultaneously at NED University Convocation Ground and Dow University Ojha Campus Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Hyderabad (Jamshoro), Bilawal Sports Nawabshah in Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur Medical College Playground and Govt Naz Pilot Secondary School in Khairpur Mirs.

Around 16954 students from both locations in Karachi, 15408 from Hyderabad (Jamshoro), 8556 from both locations in Khairpur Mirs and 3077 students from Nawabshah participated.

NED University Karachi had six separate entry points for boys and girls. About 12,000 students were having their test in NED University while the remaining 5,000 students were attempting their test in Dow University Ojha Campus.

In this regard, strict security arrangements have been made to deal with any kind of emergency situation, in which law enforcement agencies, Rangers and Police along with ambulances and medical aid volunteers were also present.

Balochistan

Meanwhile, medical entry tests were also conducted in Balochistan, in which approximately 9 thousand students participated across the province.

Admissions will be available in Bolan Medical College, Loralai, Khuzdar and Turbat Medical Colleges on the basis of the entrance test.