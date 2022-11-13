Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9am | SAMAA TV | 13th November 2022 Samaa News Headlines 9am | SAMAA TV | 13th November 2022 Nov 13, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 9am | SAMAA TV | 13th November 2022 Recommended All eyes on ICC T20 World Cup final as Pakistan, England square off today ‘Constitution does not allow for consultations over army chief’s appointment’ Europe’s last queen delights jubilee crowds after family spat Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular ‘Ignore them’: Shoaib Malik reacts to reports of divorce with Sania Mirza Pakistani actress raises curtain on who leaked her videos Shoaib, Sania are all but over, only formalities left: Mutual friend claims