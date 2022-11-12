‘Constitution does not allow for consultations over army chief’s appointment’

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that the constitution does not allow for consultations over the all-important post of the army chief and that there was no harm in holding elections ahead of time if consensus between all parties can be evolved.

He said this during talks with senior journalists in Lahore on Saturday.

In a veiled message to the ruling party, which held intraparty consultations over the appointment of the army chief and now plans to hold wider discussions with coalition partners, Alvi said that the constitution does not have any space for consultation on the subject.

Fractured relationship

Noting that the relationship between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the establishment was currently fractured, Alvi said that he had played his role.

He said that he had spoken to influential quarters to help repair ties.

The president, however, clarified that he does not take decisions on the dictation of Imran.

Early elections

On the subject of elections, Alvi pointed out the growing polarization in society.

Suggesting that fresh elections could help resolve many of the issues, he asked what harm is there in holding early elections after evolving consensus between all parties.

Alvi, however, conceded that he had tried to find a way for early elections through dialogue, but the effort had yielded little success.

Alvi, though said that he was happy democracy was continuing in Pakistan.

For a healthy democracy, it is important to have a dialogue between democratic institutions, he said.

Arshad Sharif

Talking about the murder of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya, Alvi said the journalist had written to him about the threats he was facing.

Alvi lamented that he was looking into the matter when the journalist left the country.