Meera has some (not so kind) thoughts on Priyanka Chopra’s acting

Once a Lollywood leading lady who showcased some of her acting skills to middling success across the border, Meera Jee has come out to throw the gauntlet to Bollywood superstar and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra.

The Meera Jee, who has been visiting the US in recent times, recently gave an interview and spoke about her international profile.

During the interview, Meera Jee was asked about Priyanka Chopra, who seems to have decidedly left Bollywood to try her luck in Hollywood alongside her beau, Jonas Brothers lead singer Nick Jonas.

The question was simple enough, but the person who had to answer has developed a reputation for being Lollywood’s most controversial actor – a full-time role played with aplomb by Meera.

“Priyanka Chopra is overrated,” Meera stated matter-of-factly.

“She was pushed into Bollywood by the Hindu extremist’s lobby and by the Indian government lobby,” the actor said, who herself enjoyed a brief if a largely forgettable and abortive stint in Bollywood.

Continuing her opinions about the former Miss World, Meera called Priyanka a hypocrite.

But Meera Jee, whose confidence was peaking by that time, drove her to throw down a challenge to Priyanka:

“Do a scene with me, and let’s see who is the best!”

Since Meera’s most recent interview went viral, her confidence is being debated on social media.

Watch the interview below: