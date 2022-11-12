Youth an asset for the country, says army chief

The youth are an asset for the nation while troops should remain devoted to the defence of the motherland.

This was stated by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa who paid a farewell visit to the Lahore Garrison on Saturday.

In a statement released by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa continued his series of farewell tours, visiting the Lahore Garrison where he was received by Lahore Corps Commander Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani.

During his visit, the army chief inaugurated the Lahore Garrison Institute for Special Education and visited various facilities for special children at the school.

He also inaugurated a modern hockey arena at the garrison and interacted with some veteran hockey legends.

The army chief said that the youth of Pakistan were our asset.

He hoped that such facilities are integral to providing the youth with an enabling environment to achieve excellence in sports.

Later, the army chief interacted with officers and troops at the Lahore Corps. He also visited the Punjab Rangers.

During his farewell address, the army chief lauded troops for their services to the nation in the line of duty despite all odds.

Gen Bajwa appreciated their professionalism and devotion to the defence of motherland.

During the visit, he also laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and offered fateha.