Saudi crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s Pakistan trip postponed

The impending tour of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad Bin Salman to Pakistan has reportedly been postponed, diplomatic sources in Riyadh and Islamabad confirmed on Saturday.

The visit will be rescheduled for a later date, though the new date was not immediately identified.

Sources suggested that the tour was rescheduled due to the upcoming G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Diplomatic sources in Islamabad, while confirming the news, said that the new date for the visit will be mutually decided.

No impact of domestic strife

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairperson Maulana Tahir Ashrafi also confirmed the news, stating that whenever the Saudi crown prince visits Pakistan, he will be warmly welcomed as an esteemed guest.

He clarified that the tour was being rescheduled due to the crown prince’s schedule and not due to any internal strife or political uncertainty in Pakistan.

The invitation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif first suggested the visit during his bilateral visit to Riyadh last month.

It was expected that during MBS’ visit to Pakistan, several projects would be formalized, and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had undertaken a two-day tour of Saudi Arabia earlier this week to tie up the finer points and smoothen any rough edges for the impending visit.

MBS was previously scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on November 21.

Once rescheduled, this would be the second time Salman would visit Pakistan, having last done so in February 2019. However, this would be the first time he would be visiting as the prime minister of Saudi Arabia, having only recently taken up that role.