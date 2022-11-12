PIMS to probe how pictures of Arshad Sharif’s body were leaked

Days after alleged images of slain journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif lying on a gurney for an autopsy were leaked, the hospital in Islamabad where the procedure took place, formed a committee to probe who had leaked the images.

In a letter issued on Saturday by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Deputy Director (Medical) Dr Naveed A Shaikh, he summoned senior medical and nonmedical officials of the institution to appear before the inquiry committee on Monday, November 14.

The committee, the letter stated, was inquiring into the the leakage of picture of Arshad Sharif.

Those summoned include:

PIMS Director Dr Khalid Masud

Medical DIrector S Hashim Raza

Medical Board Chairman Professor Dr SH Waqar,

IT Director Muhammad Sohail,

Medical Board Cameraman Mohiuddin

Any further personnel would be asked to appear before the committee as and when requested.

Moreover, the committee asked all members of the medical board of PIMS to appear before it.

The issue came up after images of Arshad Sharif’s body from a hospital surfaced on the media.

When the slain journalist’s body reached PIMS, the government constituted a high-level medical board to conduct his post-mortem.

The board was reconstituted on the request of the journalist’s family to add two more names.

A few days later, the gruesome pictures of slain Journalist appeared in the media.