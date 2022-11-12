Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 6pm | 12th November 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 6pm | 12th November 2022 Nov 12, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 6pm | 12th November 2022 Recommended Recalibrating flood impact: IMF postpones next round of negotiations with Pakistan Kevin Conroy, the ‘voice’ of Batman falls silent at 66 England skipper Buttler savours chance to realise childhood dream Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Pakistani actress raises curtain on who leaked her videos Shoaib, Sania are all but over, only formalities left: Mutual friend claims ‘Ignore them’: Shoaib Malik reacts to reports of divorce with Sania Mirza