Imran says army chief’s appointment should be on merit

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday reiterated that he wanted the next army chief to be appointed on merit as he questioned the ability of the decision-makers to value merit.

Addressing the gathered crowd of supporters in Lala Musa and Jhang via video link from his mansion in Zaman Town, Lahore, Imran once again criticized the ruling coalition.

He said that the prime minister was making decisions on key positions whilst sitting outside the country and involving unauthorized people.

“In no country of the world does this happen that the prime minister is away from the country along with other people, and they are deciding who will be the army chief,” he railed.

Claiming that it was a decision pertaining to the most important position in Pakistan’s national security apparatus, he bemoaned it was being made by Pakistanis overseas.

“And who is making the decision, a convicted and absconding person who fled the country by speaking a lie,” he alleged as he sought to discredit three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Others who attended the meeting include his children who fled accountability in the country during their own government’s tenure,” he added.

Imran said that Maryam Nawaz, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s children, Nawaz Sharif’s other children, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s children had all fled accountability in Pakistan and were sitting in a meeting where critical national deliberations were taking place.

“It is beyond consideration for any civilized society that its key decisions are being made outside the country and by those who have been siphoning off public money for the past 30 years,” he alleged.

He also pointed to Shehbaz Sharif’s ongoing case against the British newspaper Daily Mail in London which had appealed a defamation case against Shehbaz for a story in which he was accused of misusing and siphoning funds released under the Department for International Development (DFID).

Imran added that now Shehbaz will understand how the justice system should work like.