Sialkot airport closed for fortnight for runway ‘repairs’

Flight operations at the privately built Sialkot International Airport will remain unavailable for 15 days in December to effect repairs to its runway.

Officials at the Sialkot International Airport (SIA) officials stated in a notification on Saturday that to improve quality of landing and takeoff and to mitigate other flight oriented issues, major rehabilitation work will be undertaken.

As a result of the repair work, all domestic and international flights at the airport from starting from December 5 to 20, will be rescheduled.

Further information on rescheduled flights will be disclosed later for convenience of passengers.