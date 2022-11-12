Shahbaz Gill accuses govt of entangling PTI leaders in frivolous cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Shahbaz Gill on Saturday accused the government of filing frivolous cases against the party’s leadership to distract them.

While speaking to the media outside the district courts in Islamabad, Gill said that the statements of witnesses against him kept changing the narrative, adding that witness statements against him were following a script.

An earlier statement maintained that all accused would give their statements per a plan, Gill claimed, adding that later some of the witnesses said they did not know anything.

“Which is it?” Gill asked, noting that if the witnesses withdraw their testimony then no case is left.

Asked if he know any Major Khurram Hameed Rokhri and if what he had said about him was true, Gill first denied knowledge of him or what he had said and then said he would not say anything adverse about him.

He called on the public to stand for the rights of the people and to demand early elections.

Gill added that whatever the government was doing today was for every one to see with critical, strategic issues being discussed in London instead of Pakistan.

The PTI leader also criticized provision of a diplomatic passport to a convicted person.

Gill further asked that if he was regularly appearing before the courts, why had his name been included in the Exit Control List (ECL).