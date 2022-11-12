SBP files to withdraw appeal against Federal Sharia Court Islamic banking verdict

The central bank on Saturday filed in the Supreme Court an application to withdraw its applications against the verdict of the Federal Sharia Court directing to make the banking system in the country Islamic within five years.

Filed through Syed Rafaqat Hussain Shah, the application to withdraw the Civil Sharia Appeal read that no date had been fixed for hearing the appeal;

“That the applicant seeks the kind indulgence of this court for withdrawal of the titled CMA unconditionally.”

He went on to pray: “The foregoing, it is most respectfully prayed that the titled CMA may kindly be disposed of as withdrawn.”

“Any other order deemed to be just and fair may also kindly be passed.”

The appeals were filed against two separate appeals pending before the apex court.

The applications come after Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar during the week announced that the federal government no longer wishes to challenge the imposition of Islamic banking in the country.