PTI leaders Ali Zaidi, Khurram Sherzaman, 13 others indicted for rioting

A Karachi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday indicted 15 suspects over the May 25 rioting case, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Ali Haider Zaidi and Khurrum Sher Zaman.

The ATC heard two cases against PTI leaders on Saturday.

PTI leaders Ali Haider Zaidi, Khurrum Sher Zaman, Jamal Siddiqui, Arsalan Taj Ghumman, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and others appeared before the court on Saturday.

Police officials submitted the charges against the accused, accusing them of arson, rioting, and attempted murder.

Cases against the accused have been registered in Soldier Bazar and Ferozabad police stations of Karachi.

The accused, however, rejected all charges and the case will now likely go to trial.

The court subsequently adjourned Saturday’s hearing while summoning the witnesses from the prosecution at the next hearing.