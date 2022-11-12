Army chief consultations: Nawaz contacts Zardari, Fazlur Rehman, Mengal

Having completed an intra-party consultation on the appointment of the next army chief and a strategy to tackle former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on his anti-state narrative, leaders of key parties part of the government coalition held consultations on Saturday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif called coalition partners, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chief Akhtar Mengal.

During the call, the country’s prevailing situation was discussed.

The anti-state allegations leveled by PTI chief Imran and his long march were also discussed. It was viewed with concern how an administrative procedure was being politiczed unnecessarily.

A consensus was reached that legal action would be enhanced against Imran.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders were of the view that while Imran and the people who followed him, retain the right to protest peacefully, but there would be no compromise on national security.

On the new appointments in key institutions, no external pressure would be accepted.

The leaders also discussed other political matters, including dates for holding general elections.