Kevin Conroy, the ‘voice’ of Batman falls silent at 66

Kevin Conroy, best remembered for lending his legendary voice to Batman, passed away on Thursday, just a short time after receiving a cancer diagnosis, according to his agent.

Conroy’s deep, raspy voice propelled him to popularity as the lead in “Batman: The Animated Series,” which aired from 1992 to 1996.

He later gave his voice to the caped crusader in numerous other animated shows and video games, such as Justice League, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Batman Beyond, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, and Batman: Arkham Asylum.

He even portrayed a live-action Batman during CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths special event.

The passing of Kevin Conroy was mourned by Warner Bros. Animation. In a statement it said his death “saddens the company”,

Conroy was referred to be “perfection” by Mark Hamill, who frequently portrayed the Joker opposite Kevin’s Batman.

On social media, Conroy’s fans and friends are presently paying respect to a legend whose contributions will not be forgotten.