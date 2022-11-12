Thousands of tax cases worth over Rs2t pending in courts

Thousands of cases with values totaling well over Rs2 trillion have been stuck in various stages of litigation in Pakistani courts, documents disclosed on Saturday.

According to data shared by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that up to September 30, 2022, there are some 87,958 tax related cases pending in various courts, including high courts of the five provinces and territories to the Supreme Court and appellate tribunals.

Of the total 87,958 cases, 13,392 are customs cases which are pending with total pending tax amount worth Rs249 billion.

Of these cases, most cases were pending before the Sindh High Court (SHC) with 5,345 cases with a total tax value involved of Rs147 billion.

The second highest number of cases were pending before Customs Appellate Tribunal where 5,058 cases were pending with a total tax value involved of Rs75 billion.

By contrast, there were just 65 cases pending before the Balochistan High Court with a total involved value of Rs4.5 billion. Some 689 cases were pending before the Peshawar High Court (PHC) with Rs2 billion involved.

Name of Courts Number of Cases Amount involved (in billion) Supreme Court of Pakistan 1,453 12 Islamabad High Court 210 1.5 Sindh High Court 5,345 147 Lahore High Court 572 7 Peshawar High Court 689 2 Balochistan High Court 65 4.5 Appellate Tribunal Customs 5,058 75 Total 13,392 249

The remaining, around 74,566 cases pertaining to Inland Revenue, have around Rs2.33 trillion.

Of these, the most cases were stuck in the Appellate Tribunal with 62,082 cases worth a total of Rs1.47 trillion.

Another 5,305 cases were pending before the Lahore High Court (LHC) worth a total of Rs369 billion.

Similarly, 2,509 cases were pending before SHC worth Rs210 billion and 1,094 cases were stuck before the Islamabad High Court wroth Rs178 billion.

In the superior judiciary, some 3,244 cases were pending worth Rs96 billion.

Among the courts, the document recorded the highest pending cases of 4,697 with the Supreme Court which are worth Rs108 billion.