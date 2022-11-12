Musk suspends Twitter’s awaited blue tick subscription as impersonators reign

**Twitter has seemingly put the brakes on rolling out the recently-announced $8 blue tick subscription even as fraudulent accounts increased.

Moreover, new owner Elon Musk has moved to reinstate the “official” badge for some Twitter users.

Previously, the coveted blue check mark was reserved for verified accounts of politicians, celebrities, journalists, and other public personalities.

However, earlier this week Musk announced a pricey membership option which would be available to anybody who was willing to pay as he sought to help Twitter increase revenue.

Since the latest deployment, fake accounts pretending to represent significant firms, such as Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX, as well as popular video game company Roblox, multinational Nestle, pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, and Lockheed Martin, have appeared with the blue check.

“To combat impersonation, we’ve added an ‘Official’ label to some accounts,” Twitter’s support account – which has the “official” tag – tweeted on Friday.

The label was first announced on Wednesday, but Musk “killed” it just hours afterwards.

Some people, however, took the indecision of Twitter to troll it.